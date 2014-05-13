May 13 Britain's troubled Co-operative Group
said on Tuesday that board member Munir Malik, who was
under investigation by the mutual group for claims made about
his qualifications when he was seeking election to the board,
had left with immediate effect.
Malik, who is also a Labour Party councillor in the London
Borough of Bexley, was suspended from the
supermarkets-to-funerals mutual pending the outcome of the board
investigation which the Co-op said was in relation to the
qualifications stated in his board election documentation.
"At the request of the board Munir Malik has left the board
of the Co-operative Group with immediate effect," the
cooperative said on Tuesday.
Malik's is the latest in a string of departures from the
group, which posted a full-year loss of 2.5 billion pounds last
month after the "worst year in its 150-year history".
