LONDON Aug 30 Members of the Co-operative Group
on Saturday overwhelmingly endorsed a radical shake-up
of its board structure, designed to avoid a repeat of the
mistakes that brought Britain's biggest mutual to its knees.
At a special general meeting, 83 percent of votes were cast
in favour of a new governance structure which will come into
effect later this year after getting approval from the Financial
Conduct Authority.
"I am delighted that our members have voted in favour of
this much-needed radical reform to our governance structure,"
Co-op Group Chairwoman Ursula Lidbetter told reporters.
"These reforms represent the final crucial step in
delivering the change necessary to return the group to health."
A string of poor decisions at the supermarkets-to-funerals
group, such as the ill-fated 2009 takeover of Britannia building
society, culminated in it losing control of its bank and a 2.5
billion pound ($4.15 billion) loss last year.
Earlier this year, Paul Myners, a former government
minister, set out a raft of reforms he said were necessary to
ensure the group's survival. The biggest change was ditching the
Co-op's large board drawn from regional co-operatives in favour
of one containing professional executives.
Lidbetter said earlier this month that the pillars of
Myner's proposals were retained in the changes put to the vote,
but the new board would still include three directors nominated
by members.
She said those members who voted against the resolution on
Saturday were not opposed to reform, but had concerns at the
pace it was being introduced.
The changes put to the members also included the
establishment of a council of 100 members to uphold the group's
co-operative principle, and introducing a "one member one vote"
structure.
($1 = 0.6023 British Pounds)
