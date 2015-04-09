* Mutually owned group returns to profit
* Figures boosted by sale of farms, pharmacy business
* Investment still needed in businesses
(Adds details, background)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, April 9 Britain's Co-operative Group
, the supermarkets-to-funerals operator that almost
collapsed in 2013, said it had been rescued by selling assets
including its pharmacies and could now focus on rebuilding.
The Co-Op reported pre-tax profit of 124 million pounds
($184 million) for the year to Jan 3, against a loss of 255
million pounds a year earlier, on revenue of 9.4 billion pounds,
helped by disposals.
The mutually-owned group said it had emerged from the rescue
phase of a three-year turnaround as a slimmer business focused
on its food stores, funerals, insurance and legal services. It
has cut net debt to 808 million pounds from 1.4 billion pounds.
Chief Executive Richard Pennycook said the hard work of
rebuilding the group was now under way after the completion of
its rescue plan.
"A significant element of our 2014 profit relates to one-off
disposal gains on the sale of our Farms and Pharmacy businesses
and property disposals," he said on Thursday.
"Without these we would, at best, have broken even."
It sold its pharmacy business to the privately owned Bestway
Group for 620 million pounds last July and raised a further 249
million pounds by selling its farms to charitable body the
Wellcome Trust in August.
Britain's biggest mutual was bought to its knees by a series
of blunders, including the takeover of Britannia building
society in 2009, an ill-fated move that resulted in it losing
control of its banking arm.
It reported a loss of 2.5 billion pounds in 2013, the worst
in its 150-year history.
The group's financial problems were compounded by
in-fighting in its board, and the conviction for possessing
illegal drugs of the former chairman of its bank, Paul Flowers.
The crises triggered a far-reaching overhaul of its
governance, including a new board, led by former Asda chief
executive Allan Leighton.
The group's supermarkets, its biggest business, delivered a
robust performance, it said, against a backdrop of increased
competition in the UK grocery sector.
Co-op is Britain's fifth biggest supermarket chain, with 6
percent of the market, but it has lost ground to fast growing
discounters Aldi and Lidl.
Pennycook said all of the group's businesses needed
investment to return to sustainable profit growth. He did not
expect the group to start paying dividends to its members until
the three-year rebuilding programme ends in 2017.
($1 = 0.6732 pounds)
