LONDON, April 17 Richard Pennycook, the interim
chief executive of Britain's Co-Operative Group, said
he would lead the drive for reform at the mutual after it posted
the biggest loss in its 150-year history.
Pennycook told reporters he would be "amazed" if an
independent review did not conclude there had been issues of
governance failure at the supermarket-to-funeral-homes group.
Earlier on Thursday, the member-owned organisation posted a
loss of 2.5 billion pounds for 2013.
Pennycook said the group would not be in breach of its
banking covenants as it moved forward, and its lending banks
were supportive.
