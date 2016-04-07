LONDON, April 7 Britain's Co-Operative Group
said its convenience stores were outperforming
Britain's grocery market as people's shopping habits change,
putting the mutual organisation on a firmer footing for
recovery.
The group, which also has insurance and funeral operations,
reported broadly stable group revenue of 9.3 billion pounds
($13.2 billion) for the year to Jan 2 on Thursday, while
underlying profit before tax rose to 81 million pounds from 73
million pounds.
Like-for-like sales in its food business grew by 1.6
percent, it said, helped by lower prices in products like fruit
and vegetables.
($1 = 0.7068 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)