LONDON, April 7 Britain's Co-Operative Group said its convenience stores were outperforming Britain's grocery market as people's shopping habits change, putting the mutual organisation on a firmer footing for recovery.

The group, which also has insurance and funeral operations, reported broadly stable group revenue of 9.3 billion pounds ($13.2 billion) for the year to Jan 2 on Thursday, while underlying profit before tax rose to 81 million pounds from 73 million pounds.

Like-for-like sales in its food business grew by 1.6 percent, it said, helped by lower prices in products like fruit and vegetables.

