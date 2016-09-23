LONDON, Sept 23 Britain's Co-Operative Group
, the supermarkets-to-funerals group, reported a 51
percent fall in underlying first half profit, reflecting its
investment programme, staff pay rises and price cuts in its
grocery business.
The UK's biggest mutually-owned group, which also has
insurance, legal, travel and electrical businesses, said its
investment plans meant it expected 2016 full year profit to be
lower than that achieved in 2015.
The Co-Op made an underlying pretax profit of 31 million
pounds ($40.4 million) in the 26 weeks to July 2, down from 63
million pounds in the same period last year.
Revenue increased 2.2 percent to 4.7 billion pounds ($6.12
billion), as customer transactions grew by 3.3 percent.
The Co-Op nearly collapsed in 2013 after a 1.5 billion pound
funding "hole" was found in its banking operation.
But it has recovered under Chief Executive Richard
Pennycook, aided by a shift in Britons' grocery shopping habits
towards smaller, more frequent shopping in smaller convenience
stores.
Sales at stores open over a year in the Co-Op's food
business rose by 3.1 percent. The Co-Op is Britain's fifth
biggest grocer with a market share of 6.6 percent.
Industry data published on Tuesday showed the Co-Op's food
business has continued to outperform the market with total sales
growth of 3.1 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Sept. 11.
In the first half the Co-Op spent 149 million pounds making
improvements to its food stores and funeral homes. Debt
increased to 0.7 billion pounds from 0.6 billion pounds.
"Whilst we are mindful of some political and economic
uncertainty, our focus remains on delivering the next-stage
transformation initiatives which will complete our three-year
rebuild during 2017," said Pennycook.
The Co-Op also said on Friday it has lopped 45 million
pounds off the valuation of its 20 percent stake in Co-Op Bank,
reflecting declining confidence in the lender's fortunes amid
broader problems in the bank sector.
($1 = 0.7679 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey)