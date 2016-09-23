LONDON, Sept 23 Britain's Co-Operative Group , the supermarkets-to-funerals group, reported a 51 percent fall in underlying first half profit, reflecting its investment programme, staff pay rises and price cuts in its grocery business.

The UK's biggest mutually-owned group, which also has insurance, legal, travel and electrical businesses, said its investment plans meant it expected 2016 full year profit to be lower than that achieved in 2015.

The Co-Op made an underlying pretax profit of 31 million pounds ($40.4 million) in the 26 weeks to July 2, down from 63 million pounds in the same period last year.

Revenue increased 2.2 percent to 4.7 billion pounds ($6.12 billion), as customer transactions grew by 3.3 percent.

The Co-Op nearly collapsed in 2013 after a 1.5 billion pound funding "hole" was found in its banking operation.

But it has recovered under Chief Executive Richard Pennycook, aided by a shift in Britons' grocery shopping habits towards smaller, more frequent shopping in smaller convenience stores.

Sales at stores open over a year in the Co-Op's food business rose by 3.1 percent. The Co-Op is Britain's fifth biggest grocer with a market share of 6.6 percent.

Industry data published on Tuesday showed the Co-Op's food business has continued to outperform the market with total sales growth of 3.1 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Sept. 11.

In the first half the Co-Op spent 149 million pounds making improvements to its food stores and funeral homes. Debt increased to 0.7 billion pounds from 0.6 billion pounds.

"Whilst we are mindful of some political and economic uncertainty, our focus remains on delivering the next-stage transformation initiatives which will complete our three-year rebuild during 2017," said Pennycook.

The Co-Op also said on Friday it has lopped 45 million pounds off the valuation of its 20 percent stake in Co-Op Bank, reflecting declining confidence in the lender's fortunes amid broader problems in the bank sector. ($1 = 0.7679 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey)