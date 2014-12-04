Dec 4 Co-operative Bank Plc
* Cancellation of general meeting
* Considering whether modifications to timing and strategies
for run-down of non-core assets, which are particularly exposed
to stress, would be appropriate
* May be possible to exit certain additional portfolios
which are particularly susceptible to stress, at levels which
can now be accommodated in our capital position
* Terms of a new ltip to form part of bank management's
incentive compensation for 2015 will be determined by
remuneration committee
* Does not believe it is appropriate at this time for bank
to ask shareholders to vote at general meeting 2 on Dec. 10 2014
* Following consultation with stakeholders on terms of a new
LTIP, will be put to shareholders at our agm in 2015.
