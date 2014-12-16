Dec 16 Co-operative Bank Plc
* Intends to accelerate reduction in its risk weighted
assets
* Is not required to raise additional equity capital as a
result of severe stress test at present time.
approximately £5.5bn by end of 2018*.
* Under plan, bank does not expect to be profitable in 2014,
2015 and 2016, and expects non-core division of bank to be
significantly reduced in size by 2017.
* Pra board has required co-operative bank to submit a
revised capital plan which has been accepted by pra board
(Reporting By Matt Scuffham)