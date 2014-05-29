BRIEF-Secure Electronic Technology reports Q3 pre-tax profit 24.9 mln naira
* Q3 gross sales 1.78 billion naira versus 1.90 billion naira year ago
May 29 Co-Operative Group Ltd :
* Board has today agreed a timetable for reform
* Until the end of July the focus will be on consultation with area committees, regional boards and independent societies
* Plans to issue draft society rules mid-August for approval at a special general meeting to be held in early September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automotive arm of the Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall group has won a contract with a lifetime volume of over 90 million euros ($96.44 million) for a new generation of divert-air valves