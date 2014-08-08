BRIEF-DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
* DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group Inc to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
Aug 8 Co-operative Group Ltd
* Co-operative group announces governance reform proposals
* Board will reduce from 18 to nine as soon as new rules are registered
* Inclusion of necessary provisions in rules of co-operative group to protect against de-mutualisation
* Creation of a board of directors elected by members that is individually and collectively qualified to lead an organisation of size and complexity of co-operative group
* Establishment of a structure that gives co-operative group's members appropriate powers to hold board properly to account for performance of business and adherence to co-operative values and principles
* Recruitment of new board members will begin immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
