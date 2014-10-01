UPDATE 1-South Africa's credit rating cuts sink Pioneer Food's mystery deal
* Rand has weakened, likely to stoke inflation (Adds comments by Pioneer CEO, analyst, futher details)
Oct 1 Co-operative Group Ltd :
* Financial Conduct Authority registers new rules to govern Co-operative Group
* Also announced details of transitional board which will immediately reduce to seven directors from previous board of directors
* The new rules, including the transitional provisions, were overwhelmingly approved by the group's elected members at a special general meeting
* Two further directors are expected to be appointed to transitional board, being Richard Pennycook, the group's Chief Executive Officer, and one independent professional non-executive director selected from one of business boards
* Richard Pennycook is expected to be appointed to transitional board with effect from Oct 15 2014
* Transitional board will remain in place until earlier of either the new board members being recruited or group's annual general meeting in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rand has weakened, likely to stoke inflation (Adds comments by Pioneer CEO, analyst, futher details)
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)