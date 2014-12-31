BRIEF-Metropolitan Bank And Trust says Ferlou I. Evangelista promoted to senior vice president
* Promotion of Ferlou I. Evangelista, Nelson G. See to senior vice president
Dec 31 Co-operative Group Ltd :
* Confirms that deferred consideration of 180 mln stg has been paid by Royal London to group's subsidiary Co-Operative Banking Group for acquisition of Co-Operative's Life & Savings businesses
* Confirms it has remitted final capital instalment of 163 mln stg to Co-operative Bank Plc as agreed under bank re-capitalisation programme finalised in December 2013
* For q3 group expecting to achieve operating earnings of 14.4 cents per stapled security (cpss) and distributions of 10.4cpss