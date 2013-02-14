BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
Feb 14 Coach Inc : * Interview-Coach Inc CEO says to serve as executive chairman
indefinitely * CEO: "this is going to be a seamless transition," says aligned with
CEO-designate on business * Coach's victor luis says "not a revolution in terms of management"
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 2 It's not hard to imagine Chinese President Xi Jinping having a wry smile at both the decision by Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord and the global reaction.