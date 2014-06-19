* Says revenue to decline in low double digits next fiscal
year
* Says North American same-store sales to fall in "high
teens"
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct
(Adds details, analyst comments; updates shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Shailaja Sharma
June 19 Upscale retailer Coach Inc
warned of lower sales next year and said it would close about 70
stores in North America as it struggles against fast-growing
rivals in its biggest market.
Coach's stock fell as much as 11 percent and was one of the
top losers on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The clothes, shoes and handbags retailer said it expected
revenue to fall in low double digits in percentage terms in the
year ending next June, with North American same-store sales
falling in "high teens" in percentage terms.
The decline in same-store sales, or sales at stores open at
least a year, could be deeper due to lower online sales, the
company said in a presentation to investors.
Known for its Poppy handbags, the company has struggled to
keep up with rivals Kate Spade & Co and Michael Kors
Holdings Ltd.
"They (Coach) over invested in their outlets and they under
estimated their brand," Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand told
Reuters.
Coach said last year it would expand its assortment and
become a so-called lifestyle brand, with a bigger selection of
shoes and clothes than before, in addition to handbags.
The company said on Thursday it would spend more on
marketing and strengthen its presence in key markets with
flagship stores.
"Consumers visiting our outlet stores will see less logo,
more leather, more lifestyle categories," Coach's North America
retail head Francine Della Badia said, adding that the company
had seen demand for footwear and outerwear.
Coach also said that it would start holding sales twice a
year to win back customers.
The company plans to close two metropolitan outlets and
combine 13 standalone stores catering to men with existing
women's stores.
As of June 2013, Coach had 351 stores and 193 factory
outlets in North America, where it gets about 70 percent of its
revenue.
Coach's North America same-store sales fell 21 percent in
the three months ended March 29, the fourth straight quarterly
decline.
The company's shares were down 9 percent at $35.83 in late
afternoon trading.
(Additional reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by
Kirti Pandey and Maju Samuel)