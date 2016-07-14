(Adds details)
July 14 Coach Inc named Valentino
executive Wendy Kahn chief executive and brand president of the
Stuart Weitzman luxury shoe business it bought last year, as the
handbag maker steps up efforts to regain its premium status.
Kahn will succeed Wayne Kulkin, effective Sept. 13. Kulkin
will become a consultant to Coach.
Kahn is currently CEO of Valentino, USA, a unit of Italian
fashion house Valentino Fashion Group.
She has previously held senior positions with France-based
luxury goods group LVMH at brands including Marc
Jacobs, Celine and Pucci, Coach said.
"(Kahn) is highly regarded as a brand champion and for her
ability to drive growth in both wholesale and retail channels
and across categories including footwear, apparel and
accessories," Coach Inc CEO Victor Luis said in a statement.
The $574 million acquisition of Stuart Weitzman has helped
Coach beef up sales and expand its product offerings to better
compete with rivals such as Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
and Kate Spade & Co.
The business accounted for more than 8 percent of Coach's
sales last quarter.
Coach has been trying to claw back the premium tag it had
lost due to an expansion spree that flooded the market with its
bags, by cutting back on promotions and appointing well-known
fashion designer Stuart Vevers as its creative head.
The latest executive change comes a few months after the
company said its chief operating officer and global marketing
president were leaving.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)