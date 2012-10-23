BRIEF-China Real Estate plans project JV worth 70 mln yuan with partner
* Says it plans to set up a project JV for real estate development with a Suzhou-based investment firm, and will invest 63 million yuan in it to hold 90 percent stake
Oct 23 Upscale leather goods maker Coach Inc reported higher quarterly sales as business picked up at its own stores in North America and there were large gains in China.
Overall revenue in the first quarter, which ended Sept. 29, rose 10.6 percent to $1.16 billion, in line with Wall Street analysts' projections, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at its own stores in North America, still its biggest market by far, rose 11 percent during the quarter. In China, still a small market for Coach, sales at stores open a year rose by a double digit percentage.
Net income in the quarter was $221.4 million, or 77 cents per share, compared with $215 million, or 73 cents, a year earlier.
DUBAI, June 5 Bahrain's GFH Financial Group has agreed to postpone talks to acquire Dubai-based Shuaa Capital due to both parties not reaching acquisition terms and not receiving initial regulatory approval yet, it said in a bourse statement.