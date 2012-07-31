UPDATE 2-Anglo American names Stuart Chambers as next chairman
* Anglo's recovery stalling after commodities market rally in 2016
July 31 Upscale leather goods maker Coach Inc reported lower- than-expected fourth-quarter sales, hurt by the deals it offered North American shoppers to lure them into its outlet stores, and a dip in shipments to department stores.
Overall revenue in the fourth quarter rose 12 percent to $1.16 billion, below the $1.2 billion Wall Street analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at North American stores open at least a year rose 1.7 percent during the quarter that ended June 30.
Net income was $251.4 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with $202.5 million, or 68 cents, a year earlier.
* Anglo's recovery stalling after commodities market rally in 2016
COLOMBO, June 7 Sri Lankan shares ended down for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, and hit their lowest close in more than a week, due to profit-booking in large-cap shares such as Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc, but foreign inflows helped curb losses.