April 23 Upscale leather goods maker and
retailer Coach Inc reported better-than-expected
quarterly results, helped by higher sales in North America.
Coach shares were up 9 percent in premarket trading.
Overall revenue rose 7 percent to $1.19 billion in the third
quarter, beating the average analyst forecast of $1.18 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at stores open at least a year in North America, its
biggest market by far, rose 1 percent.
Net income rose to $239 million, or 84 cents per share, for
the quarter ended March 30 from $225 million, or 77 cents per
share, a year earlier.
