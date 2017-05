Aug 4 Coach Inc's sales fell for the eighth straight quarter as demand for its handbags and accessories remained weak despite heavy discounting.

The Poppy handbag maker's net income fell to $11.7 million, or 4 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 27 from $75.2 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 12 percent to $1 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)