Jan 26 Handbag maker Coach Inc's
quarterly sales rose for the first time in 10 quarters, helped
by the acquisition of luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman, and
strong demand in Europe and China.
Revenue rose 4.5 percent to $1.27 billion in the second
quarter ended Dec. 26.
Sales at established stores for the Coach brand in North
America fell 4 percent including online sales. Analysts on
average had expected a decline of 4.1 percent, according to
research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income fell to $170.1 million, or 61 cents per share, in
the second quarter from $183.5 million, or 66 cents per share, a
year earlier.
