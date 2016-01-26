* Q2 sales rise 4.5 pct to $1.273 bln
* Adj. profit 68 cents/shr vs est 66 cents
* Shares rise 12 pct
(Adds CEO and analyst comments, background; updates shares)
By Ramkumar Iyer
Jan 26 Handbag maker Coach Inc's revenue
rose for the first time in 10 quarters, helped by strong sales
of its Stuart Weitzman-branded shoes and sustained growth in
China, where the company managed to shake off the effects of a
slowing economy.
Shares of the company, which also reported a
better-than-expected second-quarter profit, rose as much as 12
percent to $33.96 on Tuesday.
Coach's strong showing in China comes at a time when luxury
companies such as BMW and LVMH are
struggling to sell their wares to consumers who are tightening
their purse strings.
Nike Inc and Burberry Group Plc are among
the few brands that have managed to report sales growth in
China, where the economy last year grew at its slowest pace in
25 years.
"In the long term, China remains the single largest
opportunity for growth outside of North America," Chief
Executive Victor Luis told Reuters.
"Even here in the U.S., we have seen sales to Chinese
consumers continue to increase. All of this points to strong
demand from the mainland Chinese consumer both at home and
overseas when they travel."
Total China sales rose 2 percent in the second quarter ended
Dec. 26. Excluding Hong Kong and Macau, which continued to be
laggards, China sales rose at a double-digit percentage rate.
Coach's strong performance in China and Europe underlines
the premium status of the Coach brand across regions where it is
not yet a mature brand and is not seen as ubiquitous, Conlumino
retail analyst Håkon Helgesen wrote in a note.
China accounted for nearly 15 percent of Coach's total
revenue in the fiscal year ended June, 2015.
The company, founded in a Manhattan loft in 1941, said sales
from international markets rose 4 percent to $437 million.
Sales at Stuart Weitzman, which Coach bought last year,
came in at $94 million. Net sales rose 4.5 percent to $1.273
billion.
Sales at established stores in North America fell 4 percent,
including online sales, less than the 4.1 percent decline
analysts had expected, according to Consensus Metrix.
Net income fell 7.3 percent to $170.1 million, or 61 cents
per share. Excluding items, the company earned 68 cents per
share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 66 cents per
share and revenue of $1.276 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru, additional reporting
Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and
Sayantani Ghosh)