* To cut 300 jobs, COO to leave
* 3rd-qtr sales $1.03 bln vs est. $1.02 bln
* Adj EPS $0.44 vs est. $0.41
* Shares up as much as 3.8 pct
(Adds CEO comments, details; updates shares)
By Abhijith G
April 26 Coach Inc, which has been
trying to regain its cachet in the luxury handbag market,
reported its first growth in quarterly profit in three years.
The maker of the Swagger line of leather handbags also
turned in its second consecutive quarter of sales growth,
spurred by demand in China, Japan and Europe.
The results show that Coach's efforts to reinvigorate its
business are paying off after the brand lost its premium status
due to an expansion spree that flooded the market with its bags.
The 75-year-old company has renovated stores, cut back on
promotions and appointed well-known fashion designer Stuart
Vevers as head of its creative team to win back market share
from newer entrants such as Michael Kors Holdings Ltd.
"Our objective going forward may be to partner with
department stores, to pull back Coach from their store-wide
sales events ... and may be even reduce the number of department
store doors where the brand is," CEO Victor Luis said.
The company plans to expand through acquisitions and will
not develop brands internally, Luis told Reuters.
Coach bought luxury footwear maker Stuart Weitzman in
January last year, a deal that has helped boost sales.
The company's shares were up as much as 3.8 percent at
$41.74 on Tuesday.
"The better numbers add to the sense that the long promised
recovery of the brand is starting to materialize," said Neil
Saunders, chief executive of research firm Conlumino.
Coach said it would cut about 300 jobs, or 2 percent of its
workforce, with most cuts in corporate positions. The company
will take a pre-tax charge of about $65-$80 million in the
fourth quarter.
Chief Operating Officer Gebhard Rainer and global marketing
President David Duplantis are among those leaving the company.
Comparable sales for the Coach brand in North America were
flat in the third quarter ended March 26, ending three years of
declines. Analysts had expected a drop of 1.4 percent, according
to Consensus Metrix.
Sales in China rose 2 percent on constant currency basis.
Japan sales were up 7 percent, while in Europe they increased by
double-digits.
Total revenue rose 11.2 percent to $1.03 billion, beating
average analyst estimate of $1.02 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose more than 25 percent to $112.5 million, or
40 cents per share. Excluding items, Coach earned 44 cents per
share, topping the average analyst estimate by 3 cents.
(Reporting by Abhijith G and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)