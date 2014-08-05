Aug 5 Coach Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue helped by a 7 percent rise in sales of its clothes, shoes and handbags in international markets such as China.

The company's shares were up 6.2 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Coach's net income fell to $75.3 million, or 27 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended June 28, from $221.3 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 7 percent to $1.14 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)