* Q1 China sales up 10 pct, slowest growth in 2 years
* Japan sales decline for eighth straight quarter
* U.S. challenges may be spilling over
internationally-analyst
* Q1 profit falls 45 pct, total sales down 10 pct
* Shares fall 8 pct to 4-year low
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Oct 28 Coach Inc, known for its Poppy
handbags, reported its slowest quarterly sales growth in China
in two years, dealing a blow to the company that was relying on
the country to help make up for market share losses to Michael
Kors and Kate Spade in North America.
Coach shares fell as much as 8 percent to a four-year-low in
morning trading on Tuesday. They had risen 5 percent premarket
after the company reported a better-than-expected first-quarter
profit.
Coach has been trying to boost sales in Asia and Europe as
it loses ground to Michael Kors Holdings Ltd and Kate
Spade & Co in its biggest market, North America, where
sales dropped 19 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 27.
Sales in China, which accounted for about 11 percent of
total revenue last fiscal, rose only 10 percent. That matched
the rise Coach expects for the whole of the current fiscal year
ending June 2015.
To compound its problems, sales in Japan, Coach's largest
market by store count outside North America, declined for the
eighth straight quarter, falling 12 percent.
"...Sustained weakness (in Japan) may signal that brand
challenges in the U.S. are spilling over into international
markets, adding risk to the mid-term outlook and the margin
profile of the business, given higher margins in APAC," Credit
Suisse analysts wrote in a note.
Other luxury brands such as Burberry Group Plc and
LVMH have warned of a slowdown in China, where a
government crackdown on corrupt gift-giving has hurt sales of
luxury goods.
Coach, founded in 1941 in a loft in Manhattan, said it also
had to shut down a couple of stores in Hong Kong during the
pro-democracy demonstrations.
"There will likely be continued volatility in the near-term
due to both macro issues and the geopolitical events which are
impacting trends in China and some key tourist markets, notably
Hong Kong and Southeast Asia," Chief Executive Victor Luis said
on a post-earnings call.
Coach also said it expects weak sales to continue in Japan
given the hike in the country's consumption tax in April this
year.
Coach's net income fell 45.3 percent to $119.1 million.
Excluding items, it earned 53 cents per share.
Net sales fell 10 percent to $1.04 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 45 cents per
share on revenue of $1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
North America same-store sales decreased for the sixth
straight quarter. But the 24 percent fall was slightly better
than analysts estimates.
Coach shares were down 5.6 percent at $34.13, after falling
to $33.25. Up to Monday's close, they had fallen 35.5 percent
this year, much steeper than the 17.9 percent fall in Kate Spade
and 5.5 percent fall in Kors.
