April 28 Coach Inc, the maker of Poppy
handbags, reported a 15.5 percent decline in quarterly revenue
as sales in North America, its biggest market, fell for the
seventh straight quarter.
The company's net income fell to $88.1 million, or 32 cents
per share, in the third quarter ended March 28 from $190.7
million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $929.3 million from $1.10 billion.
