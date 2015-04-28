* Q3 North America sales down 24 pct at $493 mln
* Sees Q4 sales falling at same levels as Q3
* Difficult for Coach to turn around business - analyst
* Shares down as much as 8.8 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 28 Coach Inc reported its worst
decline in sales in seven quarters in North America, raising
concerns that the handbag and accessories maker's turnaround
efforts were failing to gain traction in a highly competitive
market.
Shares of the company, which also said it expects
current-quarter sales to decline "at similar levels" as the
third quarter, fell as much as 8.8 percent on Tuesday.
"It will be difficult for Coach to execute its
transformation strategy, and the stock is not likely to work
during this time," Wells Fargo analyst Paul Lejuez wrote in a
note.
The maker of Poppy handbags has been losing out to newer
entrants such as Michael Kors Holdings Ltd, Kate Spade
& Co and Tory Burch in North America.
To stem the decline in sales, the company is renovating some
of its stores, closing weaker ones and has cut down on its
popular flash sales.
It brought in well-known fashion designer Stuart Vevers as
creative director to add fresher styles, and said in January it
would buy luxury footwear company Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC.
"Rebuilding in a market that is crowded and competitive will
be far from easy," said Neil Saunders, chief executive of
research firm Conlumino.
"Coach is a long way off regaining the brand equity it lost
through over-expansion."
Coach has also been focusing on newer markets such as China
and Japan. But expanding in Asia has also proved to be difficult
due to a weaker yen and slowing China sales.
"Turnarounds can be choppy," Edward Jones analyst Brian
Yarbrough said, adding that analysts had expected the company's
business to improve faster in the third quarter.
Same-store sales in North America, the company's biggest
market, fell 23 percent. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had
forecast a decline of 21.5 percent.
Net sales fell 15.5 percent to $929.3 million. Total sales
in North America fell 24 percent to $493 million in the quarter,
hurt by fewer promotions and discounts.
Coach's net income more than halved to $88.1 million, or 32
cents per share. Excluding items, the company earned 36 cents
per share.
The company took a $23 million charge related to its
turnaround plan.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents per
share and revenue of $949.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Coach shares were down 4.7 percent at $40.32 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
