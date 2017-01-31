* 2nd-qtr profit up 17 pct to $199.7 mln
* Sees 2017 revenue to rise in low single-digit range
* Shares up much as 3.8 pct
(Adds details from earnings call)
By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Jan 31 Handbag maker Coach Inc posted a
17 percent rise in second-quarter profit as the company reined
in discounts in the United States, and forecast a strong end to
the year.
The company's shares rose as much as 3.8 percent to $37.33
on Tuesday.
Coach has limited promotions and pulled out of more than 250
department stores as it tries to win back its premium-brand
cachet.
The company's sales at North American stores open at least a
year rose 3 percent, their third consecutive quarterly rise,
beating analysts' estimate of 2.4 percent, according to research
firm Consensus Metrix.
Although the company forecast a marginal decline in
third-quarter revenue on a conference call, it said its fourth
quarter stands to gain from the Easter holiday and a shift in
the timing of its international wholesale shipment to the final
quarter.
Chief Executive Victor Luis said he expected challenges
affecting the handbag industry, including increased competition
and promotional activity, to persist for the rest of 2017.
The company said it expected 2017 revenue to rise in the low
single-digit range due to a stronger dollar. Coach had
previously forecast low to mid-single-digit growth in revenue.
"Coach is executing well," ROE Equity Research analyst Laura
Champine told Reuters.
"Revenue guidance is lower solely on foreign exchange
shifts, so this is not related to business fundamentals."
The company's net income rose to $199.7 million, or 71 cents
per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31 from $170.1
million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Coach earned 75 cents per share. Analysts
on average had expected a profit of 74 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose to $1.32 billion from $1.27 billion, in line
with analysts' average estimate.
International sales rose 2.5 percent to $448 million in the
quarter, helped by strong sales in China and the UK, where it
has benefited from a weaker pound and strong demand.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)