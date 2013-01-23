Jan 23 Coach Inc :
* Exec says saw strength in $400+ handbag assortment, validates
larger
opportunity at higher prices
* Exec says in March relaunching shoes in about 170 retail
stores, and in
select number of flagships, have begun to install shoe salons
* CEO says next evolution of brand will encompass a full "head
to toe"
expression, with ready-to-wear presentation
* CEO says new direction still grounded in accessories, but
covers all
categories and price point
* CEO some elements to come in spring, fall, with more complete
expression by
holiday
* CFO gives "more cautious" H2 view, now sees high single-digit
sales growth,
flat comp sales in north america