Dec 11 Coach Inc shares rose the most in
four months, with traders citing a retail industry news website
report that French luxury products company LVMH Moet Hennessy
Louis Vuitton SA was interested in buying the handbag
maker.
LVMH has been attracted by Coach's turnaround efforts to
move from selling classical high-end luxury accessories to
ready-to-wear apparel, primeretailer.com said, citing sources.
(bit.ly/1IFyzll)
Coach said it did not comment on rumors and speculation.
LVMH declined to comment.
Coach, founded in 1941 in a Manhattan loft, has reported
declining sales for five quarters in a row, losing market share
to newer entrants such as Michael Kors Holding Ltd and
Kate Spade & Co.
The company's recent fashion shows and products, however,
have appealed to LVMH's design team, one of the sources told
primeretailer.com.
"Even though LVMH has expressed its interest to acquire more
brands, it's unclear whether with Coach there's a potential
acquisition looming or it's more of a competitive interest," the
website said.
"Given the profiling of LVMH and recent developments with
Coach, former is suspected."
LVMH bought Italian peer Bulgari in 2011 to boost its
jewelry business.
Coach shares were up 3.5 percent at $34.78 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Thursday afternoon, after rising as much as
4.6 percent.
Coach's options volume at 37,000 contracts in the U.S.
options market was about 4.7 times normal by 1.30 p.m. ET,
according to options analytics firm Trade Alert data.
The volume on calls - often used to bet on advances in share
price - at 30,000 was four times put options. The ratio is
towards the higher end of its range this year, indicating a
bullish sentiment.
The stock had fallen over 40 percent this year through
Wednesday.
(Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru and Saqib
Ahmed in New York; Editing by Joyjeet Das)