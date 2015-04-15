April 15 Cellular Operators Association of India: * Telenor India unit adds 463,625 subscribers in March - industry body * Bharti Airtel Ltd adds about 2.9 mln subscribers in march - industry body * Vodafone India unit adds about 1.36 mln subscribers in march - industry body * Idea Cellular Ltd adds about 2.4 mln subscribers in march - industry body (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)