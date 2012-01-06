* Buyers still bearish on coal prices

* China traders seen eyeing cargoes post-February

* Japan January coal contract still under negotiation

PERTH, Jan 6 Australia's thermal coal price benchmark slipped to around $114 per tonne in quiet trade, a level that markets sources said is likely to be around where Japanese utilities and Australian producers settle talks for 2012 term supply.

Thermal coal on the globalCOAL Newcastle index for the week to date closed at $114.06 per tonne on Thursday, down from $116.13 per tonne a week earlier.

"Buyers are a bit bearish," one trade source said.

Japanese buyers had bid $110 in at the start of negotiations with Australian producers for a coal contract beginning Jan. 1, far less than the asking price of $120 per tonne.

Market sources this week said the settlement price would likely be just under $115 per tonne, with a portion of the total tonnage linked to the globalCOAL index.

The January thermal coal supply contract typically represents about 10 to 15 percent of Japan's annual imports.

The 2011 benchmark annual contract starting April 1, which represents most long-term coal volumes, was settled at a record of $129.85 per tonne.

Wet weather in Australia's thermal coal-producing Hunter Valley and an outage at an explosives plant that supplied miners in the region constrained supply in the fourth quarter of 2011.

But the restart of Orica's explosives plant this week and less wet weather has meant production is recovering.

"There is ample coal at the moment," another trade source said.

Korea South East Power Co Ltd (KOSEP) put out a tender seeking 650,000 tonnes of sub-bituminous or bituminous coal for delivery between January and April, while Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) said it was seeking 205,000 tonnes of thermal coal for delivery between February and April 2012.

In China, the domestic coal price benchmark fell to 797 yuan ($130) last week from 808 yuan per tonne the previous week, according to the weekly Bohai-Rim Bay thermal coal price index published on Wednesday .

Chinese buyers are likely looking for cargoes to be delivered after February, but were so far not very active in the market, sources said.

China is the world's biggest consumer and producer of coal, and typically turns to imports only when domestic prices are high enough to make paying for imports economic. ($1 = 6.3017 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Michael Urquhart)