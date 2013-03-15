PERTH, March 15 Australian thermal coal benchmark prices dropped below $91 per tonne this week as lower demand and ongoing negotiations between Japanese utilities and Australian producers for an annual supply contract continued to press the market downwards.

Japanese utilities buy the majority of their coal supplies through long-term contracts, the largest volumes of which begin on April 1, the start of the Japanese fiscal year.

The price set for the April 1 contracts is typically considered the Asian benchmark for the year.

"It's gone quiet while the Japanese negotiations pass," one Singapore-based market source said.

Australia's Newcastle spot index dipped slightly to $90.66 per tonne on Thursday, down from $92.36 per tonne a week earlier, data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.

Earlier this week, a 25,000 tonne cargo for April delivery traded at $93.25 per tonne, and cargoes for May and June delivery traded between $90.25 and $90.75 per tonne.

The Japanese April 1 contracts typically settle a few dollars above the globalCOAL benchmark, but this year Xstrata , which represents Australian producers in the price negotiations, opened their offer at $102 per tonne, more than $10 above the current benchmark.

Japanese utilities, represented by Tohoku Electric, have bid around the $95 per tonne level in initial talks earlier this month. Talks are set to resume later this month.

But coal prices are unlikely to rise in the near future, according to some in the industry.

"Positive market sentiment appears to have faded ... discussions with producers and end-users also suggest limited price upside in the coming quarter," Standard Chartered said in a note this week. The bank cut its annual price forecast for Australian coal to $94 per tonne from $95 per tonne.

The coal market in China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of the fuel, did not show any signs of growing demand either, with Chinese domestic coal prices falling to 620 yuan ($100), down from 622 a week earlier.