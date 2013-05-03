PERTH May 3 Australian thermal coal benchmark prices rose slightly this week despite continuing sluggish demand from China, in what traders said was a likely lift from short-term supply tightness.

Chinese buyers, who have shown tepid interest in recent weeks, have shown even less interest this week due to national holidays.

"The Chinese are really staying away from the market right now ... they don't want to commit," one Singapore-based trade source said.

Australia's Newcastle spot index rose to $87.21 per tonne on Thursday, up from $86.60 per tonne a week earlier, data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.

This week, a 75,000 tonne cargo for June delivery traded at $87.75 per tonne, and cargoes for August delivery traded between $86.15 and $86.75 per tonne.

Domestic coal prices in China, the world's biggest consumer of coal, fell to 615 yuan ($99.90), down from 613 yuan last week.

Lower Chinese domestic coal prices tend to lower import demand, contributing to weakness in Australian coal prices, which have dropped about 8 percent since the beginning of the calendar year.

With plentiful global supply available, other buyers in the region have also been driving a hard bargain.

Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP), which had issued a tender to buy 130,000 tonnes of sub-bituminous or bituminous coal for July arrival, declined to buy the coal due to high prices and said it would reissue the tender.

Coal prices will likely remain weak for the next couple of months until buying ahead of peak demand northern hemisphere summer season boosts prices, market sources said.