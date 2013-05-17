PERTH May 17 Australian thermal coal benchmark prices rose 0.5 percent from a week earlier, with supplies for June delivery thin, but the general outlook was bearish.

Australia's Newcastle spot index stood at $88.03 per tonne on Thursday, up from $87.57 a week earlier, data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.

Australian cargoes for June delivery traded at $88 and $89 per tonne on the globalCOAL platform, while a cargo for August traded at $86.50.

Domestic coal prices in China, the world's biggest consumer of coal, fell to 612 yuan ($99.53), down from 613 yuan last week.

Despite a slight uptick in Chinese buying last week, market sources said they did not expect to see demand from the country pick up.

"The overall tone is very bearish... prices will be stable for the rest of May," said one Singapore-based market source, adding that Japanese and South Korean summer buying may push prices up slightly in June and July.

Japanese demand for thermal coal is ramping up as the country brings coal units damaged by the devastating March 2011 tsunami back online.

Japan's largest utility, Tokyo Electric Power has seen coal consumption rise 80 percent on the year, its highest in 10 years, even as demand fell slightly in the area it services.

Worker plans for a strike at Australia's main thermal coal export port of Newcastle have had little impact on prices, traders say.

Unions stopped work for four hours this week and plan to stage similar further halts, ranging from eight to 24 hours, over the next two weeks.