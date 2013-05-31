PERTH May 31 Benchmark Australian thermal coal prices inched higher towards $88 per tonne but were not far from the year's lows, with sluggish demand from top consumer China weighing on rates.

Australia's Newcastle spot index rose slightly to $87.82 per tonne on Thursday from $87.63 a week earlier, data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.

Newcastle coal, which has a heating value of 6,000 kcal/kg, hit a 2013 low of $86.63 about a month ago.

"Newcastle coal is pretty stagnant. There's nothing that's changing market fundamentals to push prices up," one Singapore-based market source said.

Australian cargoes for July delivery traded at $87.75 per tonne while cargoes for August delivery traded at $88 and $87.35 per tonne on the globalCOAL platform.

Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) bought some 460,000 tonnes of lower energy coal, cancelling a purchase of higher quality coal due to what it said were high prices.

Domestic coal prices in China fell to 610 yuan ($99.50) from 612 yuan last week.

Miners, traders and users meet in Bali next week for Coaltrans Asia, an industry conference where the focus is likely to be on China's plans to cut imports of low-grade, higher-ash coal in order to tackle air pollution.

Earlier this week, China's top five utilities made a complaint against the government's proposal to ban imports of low-grade coal that could increase their costs, but derail domestic miners' efforts to boost demand for their coal.

India also took a step toward setting up a regulator for its coal industry in an effort to improve the quality of coal supplies to one of the world's fastest growing consumers of coal and weed out corruption. ($1 = 6.1309 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)