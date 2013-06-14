PERTH, June 14 Benchmark Australian thermal coal prices dropped below $84 per tonne, with prices pressured as producers churned out supply despite weak demand.

Australia's Newcastle spot daily index dropped to $83.38 per tonne on Thursday from $86.68 a week earlier, data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.

The globalCOAL weekly index closed at $86.62 per tonne last Friday.

Four cargoes of Australian thermal coal for July delivery traded between $85.50 and $83.50 per tonne, while two cargoes for August delivery traded at $84.60 and $82 per tonne on the globalCOAL platform.

Chinese domestic coal prices were unchanged at 610 yuan ($99.44) per tonne.

"Fundamentally, there's just too much supply," said one Singapore-based market source.

A two-day strike at Australia's Newcastle coal port last Friday and Saturday has had little impact on prices or supply, with exports from the port increasing 21.1 percent in the week ending on June 11.

A falling Australian dollar was also driving coal prices lower. The Australian dollar has dropped in recent weeks due to worries about a slowdown in Chinese growth.

But with prices and trade weak, production cuts may be around the corner, according to some market watchers.

"Expect production cuts not just from Indonesia, but also in Australia," UBS analysts said in a note this week.

Top thermal coal exporter Indonesia announced this week it would push back its plans to increase royalties on coal miners and institute a coal export tax into next year.

The Southeast Asian nation has been mulling an increase in royalties and an export tax for several years, but the government said it was concerned that the additional cost to miners could force some producers out of business.

($1 = 6.1344 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)