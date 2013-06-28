PERTH, June 28 Benchmark Australian thermal coal prices fell below $80 per tonne and broke through what the market had expected to be a floor, as thin Chinese demand and an oversupply of the fuel weighed on prices.

Australia's Newcastle spot daily index dropped to $78.87 per tonne on Thursday from $82.32 a week earlier, data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.

The globalCOAL weekly index closed at $82.26 per tonne last Friday.

Two cargoes of Australian thermal coal for August delivery traded at $77.50 and $76.60 per tonne, while two cargoes for September delivery traded at $80 and $79.50 per tonne on the globalCOAL platform.

Chinese domestic coal prices dropped to 603 yuan ($98.06) per tonne, down from 607 yuan last week, according to the Bohai-Bay Rim Steam Coal index.

"It's really hard to estimate when prices will bottom out... there's no bullish sign to push up prices," one Sydney-based trader said.

With prices spiralling lower, producers are trying to slash costs, and cut jobs and production, although so far those measures have had little impact on prices.

Miners Peabody Energy and Glencore Xstrata announced nearly 1,000 job cuts at their Australian mines this week as the mines struggle to remain profitable.

Imports from North America continue to exacerbate coal oversupply in Asia.

Japan reported that its May thermal coal imports dipped 4.8 percent year-over-year, with a imports from Australia, Indonesia, and Russia dropping, but imports from the United States and Canada increasing.

A falling Australian dollar has also played a role in lowering prices as miners' cost of production has dropped. The Australian dollar has dropped in recent weeks due to worries about a slowdown in Chinese growth. ($1 = 6.1490 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)