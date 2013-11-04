PERTH Nov 4 Australian thermal coal prices rose
during the past week, bolstered by a rally in European coal
prices, which hit an eight-month high of $90 per tonne this
month.
Australia's Newcastle weekly spot index rose to close
at$84.56 per tonne on Friday, up from $83.86 a tonne a week
earlier, data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.
But traders and analysts said prices were set to dip as
bullish sentiment in the European market fades. By late last
week, European physical coal prices were bid sharply lower.
"The only driver that can keep (Newcastle coal prices) at
these levels is pre-winter restocking or more production cuts,"
UBS said in a note Monday.
But some of the largest buyers of Australian coal are seen
as already having stocked up enough coal for what is expected to
be a cold winter.
"Japan and South Korea are bought out for the rest of the
year," one Singapore-based market source said.
Power sectors in both countries are scrambling to produce
enough power, with significant fractions of their nuclear
generation capacity offline, but with coal-fired power plants
already running at full capacity, traders said they were
unlikely to increase coal imports.
South Korea's five power generators bought 490,000 tonnes of
sub-bituminous coal for shipment in the first quarter of next
year in a tender that closed on Oct. 22, but sources said coal
purchases would remain at the previous year's levels, of 21
million to 22 million tonnes.
Japan's thermal coal imports declined 7.6 percent, although
imports from Australia only dipped 1 percent.
In China, domestic coal prices rose slightly to 537 yuan
($88.11) per tonne this week, up from 533 yuan last week,
according to the Bohai-Bay Rim Steam Coal index.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)