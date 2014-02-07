SYDNEY Feb 7 The decline in prices of
Australian thermal coal accelerated this week, exacerbated by
ample inventories in China and subdued activity during the Lunar
New Year holiday break.
The Newcastle weekly spot index fell to $80.01
per tonne from $81.52 on Jan. 24, latest data from the online
trading platform globalCOAL showed.
The index has been in steady decline over the past six
weeks, losing more than 7 percent since Dec. 29.
Shipping mostly returned to normal at Australian ports in
Queensland state after being suspended late last month due to a
cyclone that made landfall near metallurgical and thermal coal
collieries in the Bowen Basin.
Glencore Xstrata, which operates the Abbot Point
terminal that services the Bowen Basin coal deposit, began
loading its first ship early on Saturday.
Other coal miners to resume loading and shipping during the
week included BHP Billiton and Peabody Energy
Corp.
The average price of steam coal ended at 584 yuan ($96.37)
per tonne. This was a decrease of 7 yuan ($1.16) per tonne
versus the previous weekly reporting period, according to the
Bohai Rim index.
Bulk commodity prices softened in January, driven by the end
of the restocking phase and seasonally weak steel production -
which contributed to weaker demand trends for coal, according to
analysts.
National Australia Bank senior economist Gerard Burg noted
in a client report that expanding rail freight capacity in China
threatened the country's demand for seaborne coal, particularly
thermal.
"This could effect longer term prospects for thermal coal
markets, where China has switched from being a major exporter to
the world's largest importer in the space of a decade," he said.
Also, softer seasonal demand and adequate stockpiles at
ports and electricity generators are contributing to an easing
in thermal coal spot prices, according to Burg.
Relative weakness in spot prices signals likely declines in
Japanese financial year contract prices, he said.
Chinese buyers, who had largely retreated from the market by
the Lunar New Year holiday break that ended on Thursday, were
likely to be more active next week.