* Prices lower week on week, market eyes weather
* Japanese utilities in April coal contract negotiations
* Chinese buyers return from holiday, but still cautious
PERTH, Feb 2 Australia's thermal coal
price benchmark dipped to around $118 a tonne, but concerns
about wet weather in Australia's coal-producing Hunter Valley
and expectations that Chinese buyers would return after the new
year holiday limited the fall.
Thermal coal on the globalCOAL Newcastle index for the week
to date closed at $118.47 per tonne on Wednesday, down from
$121.68 a week earlier.
"Heavy rainfall and flooding along the east coast of
Australia is expected over the next few weeks and is likely to
further impact production and drive up Newcastle coal prices,"
Sereme Lim, an analyst at Standard Chartered Research wrote in a
note, but added that lower demand may limit price gains.
"We remain cautious, as buyers are hesitant to commit to
purchasing cargoes on a longer-term basis given uncertain market
sentiment."
Australian thermal coal shipments from its largest thermal
coal port, Newcastle, fell 11.5 percent in the week ending Jan.
30 to 2.55 million tonnes, as wet weather slowed
production.
Bids for March cargoes on the globalCOAL were at $113 per
tonne, while offers were at $119 per tonne. Bids for April
cargoes were at $116 per tonne, with offers at $118.
Talks between Japanese utilities and Australian producers
for the benchmark annual coal contract have begun, with Xstrata
and Tokyo Electric Power leading the
negotiations, markets sources said.
The contract typically represents about 30 percent of the
thermal coal volume Japan imports from Australia.
Japanese utilities settled their annual coal contract
beginning Jan. 1, which represents about 10 to 15 percent of
Japan's annual imports, for around $115 per tonne.
The 2011 benchmark annual contract starting April 1 was
settled at a record of $129.85 per tonne.
In China, the world's biggest consumer and producer of coal,
the domestic coal price benchmark fell for the twelfth week in a
row to 782 yuan ($120) per tonne during the last week, down from
787 yuan per tonne in the week preceding the Chinese new year
holiday .
Traders said actual transactions were done at about 15-20
yuan lower than the index.
"Stocks are still very swollen. The current bout of cold
weather will help to sweep out some inventories but I don't
think prices will stage any convincing rebound until March,"
said a Beijing-based trader.
($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth; additional reporting by
Fayen Wong in Shanghai; Editing by Sugita Katyal)