* Prices lower week on week, market eyes weather

* Japanese utilities in April coal contract negotiations

* Chinese buyers return from holiday, but still cautious

PERTH, Feb 2 Australia's thermal coal price benchmark dipped to around $118 a tonne, but concerns about wet weather in Australia's coal-producing Hunter Valley and expectations that Chinese buyers would return after the new year holiday limited the fall.

Thermal coal on the globalCOAL Newcastle index for the week to date closed at $118.47 per tonne on Wednesday, down from $121.68 a week earlier.

"Heavy rainfall and flooding along the east coast of Australia is expected over the next few weeks and is likely to further impact production and drive up Newcastle coal prices," Sereme Lim, an analyst at Standard Chartered Research wrote in a note, but added that lower demand may limit price gains.

"We remain cautious, as buyers are hesitant to commit to purchasing cargoes on a longer-term basis given uncertain market sentiment."

Australian thermal coal shipments from its largest thermal coal port, Newcastle, fell 11.5 percent in the week ending Jan. 30 to 2.55 million tonnes, as wet weather slowed production.

Bids for March cargoes on the globalCOAL were at $113 per tonne, while offers were at $119 per tonne. Bids for April cargoes were at $116 per tonne, with offers at $118.

Talks between Japanese utilities and Australian producers for the benchmark annual coal contract have begun, with Xstrata and Tokyo Electric Power leading the negotiations, markets sources said.

The contract typically represents about 30 percent of the thermal coal volume Japan imports from Australia.

Japanese utilities settled their annual coal contract beginning Jan. 1, which represents about 10 to 15 percent of Japan's annual imports, for around $115 per tonne.

The 2011 benchmark annual contract starting April 1 was settled at a record of $129.85 per tonne.

In China, the world's biggest consumer and producer of coal, the domestic coal price benchmark fell for the twelfth week in a row to 782 yuan ($120) per tonne during the last week, down from 787 yuan per tonne in the week preceding the Chinese new year holiday .

Traders said actual transactions were done at about 15-20 yuan lower than the index.

"Stocks are still very swollen. The current bout of cold weather will help to sweep out some inventories but I don't think prices will stage any convincing rebound until March," said a Beijing-based trader. ($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth; additional reporting by Fayen Wong in Shanghai; Editing by Sugita Katyal)