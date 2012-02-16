* Wet weather in Australia pushes prices up

* Demand from Japan, China, still weak

* March cargo from Newcastle trades at $120/tonne

PERTH, Feb 16 Australia's thermal coal price benchmark rose slightly to around $118 a tonne this week, as heavy rains in eastern Australia outweighed lower than expected demand from Chinese buyers.

Thermal coal on the globalCOAL Newcastle index for the week to date closed at $118.07 per tonne on Thursday, up from $117.66 a week earlier.

A 150,000-tonne cargo of Australian coal from Newcastle traded at $120 per tonne for March delivery on the globalCOAL trading platform on Thursday.

Short-term supply shortages due to heavy rains in Australia's thermal coal-producing Hunter Valley region have lifted prices even as demand from the main coal consumers in the region remains sluggish.

But Australia's latest flood disaster will have a minimal economic impact nationally, unlike the devastating floods last year which made a significant dent in Australia's GDP for the financial year to June 2011.

Australian thermal coal shipments from Newcastle port were already recovering from the wet weather this week, climbing 16 percent in the week ended Feb. 13 to 2.43 million tonnes.

DEMAND STILL WEAK

Thermal coal demand from Japan, Australia's largest coal customer, has remained weak with some coal-fired units damaged by last year's tsunami slow to return online and those that are online already at full capacity to make up for lost nuclear capacity.

Traders said the near-term outlook in China, the world's largest producer and consumer of coal, remains bleak since port stocks are still very high, hovering at peak levels of around 8 million tonnes.

A cold snap in China in recent weeks helped to draw down some stocks but not enough to lift prices, traders said.

Chinese steam coal prices on the benchmark Bohai-Bay Rim index fell for the 13th week to 777 yuan ($120) a tonne, down 0.3 percent from a week ago.

Domestic freight rates from key port Qinhuangdao to Guangzhou also slipped again by 0.3 percent from week ago to 1,157 yuan.

In South Korea, Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) said it was seeking 170,000 tonnes of bituminous coal for arrival between March and April via a spot tender.

($1 = 6.3000 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ed Lane)