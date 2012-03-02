PERTH, March 2 Australia's thermal coal price benchmark slipped to under $112 a tonne this week, with demand sluggish and coal producers recovering from wet weather in the past few weeks.

Thermal coal on the globalCOAL Newcastle index for the week to date closed at $111.68 per tonne on Thursday, falling from $116.69 a week earlier.

"The tightness that was around in January and February seems to be easing a little bit with more coal being offered," one Sydney-based market source said.

"There's been a few lost days here and there, but I don't think anyone's got real weather issues," the source added.

Australian thermal coal shipments from Newcastle port reflected improving weather conditions, with exports up 38.3 percent in the week ended Feb. 27.

Market participants were beginning to turn their attention to the annual coal contract talks between Xstrata Plc, the world's largest thermal coal exporter, and Japanese utilities.

Xstrata is seeking around $125 per tonne for the term contract starting in April, sources said. The April contract with Japanese utilities, Australia's biggest customers for thermal coal, are considered the yearly benchmark for Asian coal prices.

A Reuters poll showed that Australian thermal coal prices are likely to dip to $122 per tonne this year, but some market players now say the key April contract may settle a bit lower as the globalCOAL index continues to fall.

In South Korea, Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) bought 170,000 tonnes of bituminous coal for arrival between mid-March and mid-April.

Weak demand for coal in China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of coal, continued to weigh on prices regionally.

Chinese steam coal prices on the benchmark Bohai-Bay Rim index fell for the 15th week to 773 yuan ($120)a tonne, down 0.3 percent from a week ago.

High coal inventories of over 8 million tonnes in China's ports have kept imports low with buyers not interested unless prices are very low.

Stockpiles in China are so high that the backlog at Chinese ports has caused some vessels to be delayed in picking up cargoes of Indonesian coal on time, one market source reported. ($1 = 6.3002 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Sugita Katyal)