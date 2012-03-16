* Australian Newcastle coal at $105 per tonne

* Some Chinese demand seen, bids well below market rates

* Japanese utilities, Xstrata fail to set annual contract price

PERTH, March 16 Australia's thermal coal price benchmark extended losses this week as sluggish demand from major coal consumers such as Japan, China, and India and higher global supplies continued to weigh on the market.

Thermal coal on the globalCOAL Newcastle index for the week to date closed at $105.11 per tonne on Thursday, falling from $107.25 a week earlier.

Two parcels of 25,000 and 50,000 tonnes of Newcastle coal traded on the globalCOAL index for $104.25 per tonne on Tuesday.

"The market's been softening. Demand is not really looking good. China's GDP forecast seems to be affecting the sentiment. Prices will have to soften a bit more to get the interest of Chinese again," one market source said Friday.

A 5 percent dip in Australia's thermal coal exports last week did nothing to support prices.

Chinese steam coal prices on the benchmark Bohai-Bay Rim index rose slightly to 773 yuan ($120)a tonne, up 0.13 percent from a week ago, but demand from the world's biggest producer and consumer of coal was still seen as sluggish.

Some market players said Chinese buyers were showing renewed interest, but were bidding "well below market" prices.

The market was also focused on annual coal contract talks between Xstrata Plc, the world's largest thermal coal exporter, and Japanese utilities, whose outcome is typically used as the yearly benchmark for Asian coal.

Talks in Japan have ground to a standstill, sources said, with both parties unwilling to compromise much on their expectations for price for the annual contract beginning April 1.

Xstrata had originally hoped around $125 per tonne, but is thought to have lowered its offer slightly to around $120, sources said.

However, Japanese customers, which had originally bid less than $110, were now thought to be offering around $113, according to sources.

The contract typically settles just above globalCOAL index prices, with a slight premium for supply security.

Negotiations between Xstrata and the utilities will resume during the week of March 26, sources said.

(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Kim Coghill)