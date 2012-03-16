* Australian Newcastle coal at $105 per tonne
* Some Chinese demand seen, bids well below market rates
* Japanese utilities, Xstrata fail to set annual contract
price
PERTH, March 16 Australia's thermal coal
price benchmark extended losses this week as sluggish demand
from major coal consumers such as Japan, China, and India and
higher global supplies continued to weigh on the market.
Thermal coal on the globalCOAL Newcastle index for the week
to date closed at $105.11 per tonne on Thursday, falling from
$107.25 a week earlier.
Two parcels of 25,000 and 50,000 tonnes of Newcastle coal
traded on the globalCOAL index for $104.25 per tonne on Tuesday.
"The market's been softening. Demand is not really looking
good. China's GDP forecast seems to be affecting the sentiment.
Prices will have to soften a bit more to get the interest of
Chinese again," one market source said Friday.
A 5 percent dip in Australia's thermal coal exports last
week did nothing to support prices.
Chinese steam coal prices on the benchmark Bohai-Bay Rim
index rose slightly to 773 yuan ($120)a tonne, up 0.13 percent
from a week ago, but demand from the world's biggest producer
and consumer of coal was still seen as sluggish.
Some market players said Chinese buyers were showing renewed
interest, but were bidding "well below market" prices.
The market was also focused on annual coal contract talks
between Xstrata Plc, the world's largest thermal coal
exporter, and Japanese utilities, whose outcome is typically
used as the yearly benchmark for Asian coal.
Talks in Japan have ground to a standstill, sources said,
with both parties unwilling to compromise much on their
expectations for price for the annual contract beginning April
1.
Xstrata had originally hoped around $125 per tonne, but is
thought to have lowered its offer slightly to around $120,
sources said.
However, Japanese customers, which had originally bid less
than $110, were now thought to be offering around $113,
according to sources.
The contract typically settles just above globalCOAL index
prices, with a slight premium for supply security.
Negotiations between Xstrata and the utilities will resume
during the week of March 26, sources said.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Kim Coghill)