PERTH, July 12 Benchmark Australian thermal coal prices were flat during the last week, with tepid demand, especially from China, keeping prices under $80 a tonne.

Australia's Newcastle spot daily index was relatively steady at $77.14 per tonne on Thursday versus $77.07 a week earlier, data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.

The weekly globalCOAL index closed at $77.04 per tonne last Friday, the lowest reading for the benchmark since November 2009.

A cargo of Australian thermal coal for August delivery traded at $76.50 per tonne, while two cargoes for September delivery traded at $76.75 and $77 per tonne, and a cargo for October traded at $77.50 on the globalCOAL platform.

Chinese domestic coal prices, meanwhile, dropped to 592 yuan ($96.49) per tonne, down from 596 yuan last week, according to the Bohai-Bay Rim Steam Coal index.

"China is buying less and it's monsoon season in India, so there's no bullish news," one Singapore market source said. "We see prices dropping to the low $70s by the end of the year."

Still, India's thermal coal imports in May rose 18.9 percent from a year ago ahead of the monsoon season, but the pace of growth was the slowest this year.

Japan's utilities saw a 26 percent jump in their thermal coal use in June from a year ago as they continue to move away from more expensive fossil fuels in a bid to cut costs, but with most of the supplies coming from long-term contracts, the increase has not affected spot prices.

($1 = 6.1352 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Tom Hogue)