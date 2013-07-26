PERTH, July 25 Benchmark Australian thermal coal prices were unchanged this week as the impending end of summer in the northern hemisphere kept trade thin.

Australia's Newcastle spot daily index was relatively flat at $77.46 per tonne on Thursday versus $77.53 a week earlier, data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.

The weekly globalCOAL index closed at $77.53 per tonne last Friday.

Chinese domestic coal prices dropped to 578 yuan ($94.20) per tonne, down from 583 yuan last week, according to the Bohai-Bay Rim Steam Coal index.

"You have to wait for Chinese demand to bottom out before there's any recovery," a Singapore-based source said, adding that demand from China may pick up towards the end of September in anticipation of winter.

There is typically a lull in demand and trade in August and September, the months between the high demand summer months and another upsurge in demand for winter.

With prices low, those that were willing to snap up cargoes were looking for deals.

"There's a lot of window shopping now, with buyers looking for distressed cargoes," a second Singapore-based market source said.

A force majeure on some cargoes at a mine owned by Drummond, Colombia's second-largest producer did support European physical coal prices, which rose around $2 on Thursday.

The force majeure follows a strike at the 500,000 tonnes-a-week operation that began on July 23.

But market sources said it's unlikely that the force majeure will have a big impact, with global supply levels ample.

($1 = 6.14 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Tom Hogue)