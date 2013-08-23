(Refiles to delete extraneous word in headline)

PERTH Aug 23 Benchmark Australian thermal coal prices dipped back down this week, after a brief rise last week on hopes that demand from top consumer China would increase.

Australia's Newcastle spot daily index was slightly lower at $79.28 per tonne on Thursday from $79.58 a week earlier, data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.

The weekly globalCOAL index closed at $79.58 per tonne last Friday, up $2.64 per tonne on the week.

Chinese domestic coal prices dropped to 553 yuan ($90.34) per tonne, down from 559 yuan last week, according to the Bohai-Bay Rim Steam Coal index.

While prices were not as high as last week, trade sources said there was still some evidence of growing demand from China, which may begin restocking for winter before holidays in October.

"Coal stockpiles in China are the lowest they have been for quite some time," one Singapore based market source said.

Stockpiles at China's top port Qinhuangdao stood at 7.04 million tonnes on Aug 21, down 3.16 pct from week ago and coal inventories at major power stations averaged at 15 days.

Data showed that China's coal imports, excluding lignite, rose 26 percent in July from the previous month, after two months of falls in shipments, with a ramp up in orders of Australian coal.

Despite a recent jump in Chinese coal imports and falling stockpiles, coal import margins are still slim, another Singapore-based market source said, which could limit the volume of imports in future.

India's thermal coal imports also rose, climbing at their fastest pace for the year in June. Imports jumped by more than half from a year ago as traders and power utilities stocked up to get through the monsoon season. ($1=6.1211 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth, Additional reporting by Fayen Wong in Shanghai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)