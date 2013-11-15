PERTH Nov 15 Australian thermal coal prices crept up during the past week in thin trading, with some seasonal demand ahead of the northern hemisphere winter supporting the market.

Australia's Newcastle weekly spot index rose to close at$84.61 per tonne on Thursday, up from $84.40 a tonne a week earlier, data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.

The weekly index closed at $84.43 per tonne last Friday, down 16 cents on the week.

A 25,000 tonne cargo for January traded at $84.75 per tonne on Monday on the globalCOAL screen.

Cargoes for February traded between $84.90 and $84.70 per tonne, dipping slightly over the course of the week.

South Korea's October coal imports rose 18 percent and Japan's coal use also increased in October, data this week showed.

Korea Western Power was also in the market for longer-term supplies, buying 280,000 tonnes of coal for the period from April 2014 through March 2019.

Chinese buyers were active in the market, but primarily for lower-quality 4,700 kcal/kg coal from Indonesia, traders said.

"China is the only fundamentally bullish factor," one trade source said, noting that with domestic prices increasing, the world's largest producer and consumer of coal may be in the market for more imports.

Domestic coal prices in China continued to rise, to 554 yuan ($90.94) per tonne this week from 545 yuan last week, according to the Bohai-Bay Rim Steam Coal index. ($1 = 6.0922 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Alan Raybould)