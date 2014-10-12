(Repeats earlier story with no change in text)

* Australia's coal miners defy supply glut

* Output going up, not down as prices tumble

* Lagging U.S. in supply response

By James Regan

SYDNEY, Oct 10 Australian coal output is hitting record highs and producers are pressing on with plans to open new mines, defying prices at five-year lows, environmental opposition and trade restrictions imposed by some of the country's most important foreign buyers.

China, the world's top coal importer, on Thursday announced it would impose import tariffs to help ailing domestic miners who have been hit by rising costs and plunging prices.

Glencore Plc, one of Australia's biggest miners, estimates up to a third of Australia's coal sector is running at a loss, yet collieries are flooding countries such as China and Japan with million of tonnes of coking coal used to make steel and thermal coal to generate power.

In many cases miners are finding it cheaper to run in the red than shut owing to so-called "take or pay" contracts that require payment of haulage fees whether or not any coal is shipped.

The fees were last set in 2009, when coal prices were much higher and still providing healthy profit margins.

"Now it simply costs more to mine and ship the coal than we can sell it for," said an executive at a mid-sized coal company who did not want to be named because of the sensitive nature of his company's running costs.

Many companies were facing a balancing act on whether to absorb the sizeable upfront costs of closing a mine or keep running in the hope that coal prices will pick up, said Matt Trivett, a commodities analysts for Patersons Securities.

"Australia has definitely been one of the slowest countries to react to the decline in prices and it is arguable it hasn't really reacted at all," Trivett said.

OUTPUT RISING

Miners are not only keeping existing mines open, but pushing ahead with plans for new ones - counting on low-cost projects that will outlast the downturn.

Later this month, BHP Billiton and joint venture partner Mitsubishi Corp will open the massive Caval Ridge colliery, yielding 5.5 million tonnes of coking coal a year for at least 30 years.

Melbourne-based BHP still sees coal as a "pillar of growth" within the firm alongside iron ore, copper and oil, unchallenged as the world's top exporter of coking coal.

Rival Rio Tinto has proposed donating 1,800 hectares of land for a national park in a bid to appease environmental detractors trying to halt an expansion of one of its thermal coal mines.

Australian billionaires Clive Palmer and Gina Rinehart and Indian billionaire Gautam Adani are backing new projects in the remote Galilee Basin never mined for coal before, despite opposition from detractors ranging from Greenpeace to Unilever unit Ben & Jerry's and Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

DiCaprio has spoken out against their mines to safeguard the Great Barrier Reef from potential dredging runoff.

Tonnage moving through the Port of Newcastle, the world's biggest export terminal for thermal coal, is at a record.

Australia's Bureau of Resource and Energy Economics forecasts coking coal exports will rise by 6 percent this year and thermal coal exports by 2 percent. Together, coking coal and thermal coal make up 13 percent of Australia's annual export revenue, which puts coal in second place behind iron ore.

Australian thermal coal exports totaled 18.3 million tonnes in August, up 15 percent year-on-year, according to Australia's Macquarie Bank, adding U.S. overseas coal exports year-to-date were down 31 percent.

Prices for coking coal are down 25 percent in the spot market this year.

Spot thermal coal priced at Newcastle port, an Asian benchmark, hit a five-year low of $64.91 a tonne last week, down 25 percent this year and less than half its post-2008 recession peak of $136.30 in January 2011.

Australia is expected to seek an exemption from Chinese tariffs announced on Thursday of 3 percent on coking coal imports and 6 percent on thermal coal during final stages of a free trade agreement this year.

Some forecasters say coal imports to India - another key market for Australia - could jump by as much as a third as a result of a court ruling last month that will halt coal mining by most private companies starting next year, but remain doubtful this alone could prevent further price falls in the global market. (Editing by Ed Davies)