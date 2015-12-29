SYDNEY Dec 29 Former Australian coal baron
Nathan Tinkler has surfaced as a suitor for one of the first of
many businesses Anglo American is trying to offload as
commodity markets deteriorate.
Anglo American has agreed to sell its 83.33 percent interest
in the Dartbrook coal mine in the Australian state of Queensland
to Australian Pacific Coal Ltd. The mine has been
mothballed since 2006.
Tinkler, who rocketed up the rich list to become Australia's
youngest billionaire by riding the mining boom before losing it
all when coal prices collapsed, was appointed chief executive of
Pacific Coal on Nov.2.
The one-time electrician last year attempted a comeback in
mining but a deal to buy a mine from Peabody Energy fell
through when he failed to make a A$70 million closing payment.
In a statement, Tinkler said the low-sulphur type coal he
plans to unearth at the Dartbrook mine can be done cheaply and
fill growing demand for less polluting coal prized for blending
with coal of higher sulphur content to reduce greenhouse gases.
Under the deal, Australian Pacific Coal will acquire Anglo
American's interest for up to A$50 million ($36 million),
starting with an up-front cash payment of A$25 million.
"We firmly believe in the resilient demand for high-energy
low ash thermal coal, as concerns about greenhouse emissions
increase," Tinkler said.
Anglo American, the world's fifth-biggest global miner by
market value, announced plans to offload three-fifths of its
operations and reduce its workforce to 50,000 from 135,000
now.
The overhaul highlights the scale of the fallout from the
commodities slide, which is forcing mining companies across the
board to rethink job numbers and capital spending.
Thermal coal prices have fallen by 80 percent
since 2008 peak levels to below $45 per tonne.
But Tinkler is not alone in taking a counter-cyclical bet on
coal.
New Hope Coal paid $606 million for a 40 percent
stake in a mine near the Dartbrook lode held by Rio Tinto
..
And Stanmore Coal recently outlined plans to
restart a mine it bought from Vale and Sumitomo Corp
for $1.
($1 = 1.3787 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michael Perry)