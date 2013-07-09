LONDON, July 9 Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) has
been appointed administrator of Britain's biggest coal producer
UK Coal, PwC said on Tuesday.
UK Coal has struggled to break even in recent years because
of rising costs, hefty pension liabilities and competition from
cheap imports.
"Immediately following the appointment, the administrators
completed a restructuring of the majority of the company's
business and assets to a new company called UK Coal Production
Limited and its trading subsidiaries, which include, UK Coal
Kellingley Limited, UK Coal Thoresby Limited and UK Coal Surface
Mines Limited," PwC said in a statement.
The future of UK Coal, which in 2012 produced over a third
of Britain's domestic supply of the fuel, has been increasingly
in doubt after a major fire in March prompted the closure of its
largest mine, Daw Mill.
Administration is a procedure under insolvency laws which
allows insolvent entities to carry on their businesses while
their affairs are managed by an outside agency.
"Regrettably, there will be 280 job losses at Daw Mill," PwC
said, but added that almost 2,000 company jobs had been
protected by agreeing a compromise with creditors, as well as
through general restructuring under a separate insolvency
process.